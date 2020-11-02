CLOSE
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To Have Anonymous Jury

A federal judge in New York granted the prosecutions request for an anonymous jury in the R.Kelly trial. The judge granted anonymity due to the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process. The judge also cited, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case.

R. Kelly is currently being held in Chicago. He faces federal charges in Illinois and New York.

Do you think it is a good idea to have an anonymous jury? Is it fair to the judicial process?

