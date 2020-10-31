CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90

The Oscar-Winning Actor Played the Iconic James Bond From 1962–1967, 1971 and 1983

BRITAIN-LITERATURE-CONNERY

Source: ED JONES / Getty

Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died. The Scottish-born actor is best known for being the first actor to bring the character of famed international spy, James Bond to film. Connery played Bond, beginning in 1962 with the film “Dr. No.” He would continue until 1967 and return for the films “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as police officer Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables. He also starred in movies such as The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Connery was 90 years old.

Source: BBC

RELATED: James Bond Returns In First Action-Packed Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

RELATED: Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First Black Woman To Take On 007 Role In New James Bond Film

Anwar Hussein Collection

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

5 photos Launch gallery

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 21 hours ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 4 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 5 days ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 6 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 6 days ago
10.27.20
Photos
Close