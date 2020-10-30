Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker For Emotional Distress

In a shocking turn of events highlighting the ways, law enforcement is allowed to weaponize state-sanctioned violence against the citizens they are vowed to protect, Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly filed a countersuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, citing battery, assault, and emotional distress.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

New: LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly filed counter claims against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker for battery, assault, and intentional emotional distress. He and his lawyer seem to be swinging for the fences here. They want punishment for Walker and money for damages pic.twitter.com/qFbzEw7GWm — Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) October 30, 2020

Mattingly seeks a jury trial, damages, and attorney fees in response to a suit filed by Walker this summer against the city of Louisville and the LMPD for $10.5M.

A Louisville Police sergeant involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death is counter-suing her boyfriend. Jonathan Mattingly accuses Kenneth Walker of causing him "severe trauma, mental anguish & emotional distress."

@Jerickaduncan has a response from his lawyers pic.twitter.com/nmwZCIYr5e — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2020

Mattingly was one of the multiple officers involved in Taylor’s death on March 13 and was shot in the thigh by Walker after police entered Taylor’s apartment during a botched raid which took place in the early morning hours.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said.

“Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him,” Mattingly’s attorney Kent Wicker said in a statement obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last week Mattingly gave an interview with Good Morning America, where he incredulously stated that Taylor’s shooting had nothing to do with race and claimed he and his family were victims of death threats due to the Taylor case. Now he is inciting further violence by using the legal system to profit and further harass Taylor’s family and loved ones who are still reeling from her death.

Walker sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King two weeks ago where he denounced the LMPD’s claims that they entered Taylor’s apartment lawfully and with notice. He was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Mattingly, but those charges were later dropped.

“Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self-defense in his own home,” attorney Steve Romines said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend, and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” he added. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”

“I am a legal gun owner, and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer,” Walker said at a press conference about the lawsuit in September. “Breonna and I did not know who was banging at the door, but police know what they did.”

This week Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer filed to request the appointment of an independent prosecutor after several grand juror members came forward accusing the LMPD and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of mishandling the investigation into Taylor’s death.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free

Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH]

“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks On The Last Days With Breonna Taylor [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker For Emotional Distress was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com