Louisville Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Files Lawsuit Against Her Boyfriend

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly is the officer who was shot in the leg during the March 13th raid into the home of Breonna Taylor. Kenneth Walker, Breonna’s boyfriend, stated he shot Mattingly thinking the home was being broken into, now Mattingly has filed a counterclaim against Walker alleging assault, battery and emotional distress.

The suit claims Walker’s conduct was, outrageous, intolerable and offends all acceptable standards of decency and morality. The ‘conduct’ mentioned here is Walker firing his gun that night.

Mattingly is seeking a jury trial. Mattingly’s counterclaim is to a civil complaint Walker filed in September against the Louisville police and the city.

See story here

