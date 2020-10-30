CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

Louisville Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Files Lawsuit Against Her Boyfriend

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly is the officer who was shot in the leg during the March 13th raid into the home of Breonna Taylor. Kenneth Walker, Breonna’s boyfriend, stated he shot Mattingly thinking the home was being broken into, now Mattingly has filed a counterclaim against Walker alleging assault, battery and emotional distress.

The suit claims Walker’s conduct was, outrageous, intolerable and offends all acceptable standards of decency and morality. The ‘conduct’ mentioned here is Walker firing his gun that night.

Mattingly is seeking a jury trial. Mattingly’s counterclaim is to a civil complaint Walker filed in September against the Louisville police and the city.

See story here

Louisville Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Files Lawsuit Against Her Boyfriend

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 5 hours ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 5 hours ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 20 hours ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 1 day ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 2 days ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 3 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 3 days ago
10.28.20
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can’t…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Photos
Close