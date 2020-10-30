CLOSE
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris

reveals he said no to a Zoom call with Kamala Harris and several other notable Black entertainment figures, including Snoop Dogg and D.L. Hughley. He defended his decision, saying, “We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the Contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive.”

He added that his lawyer has a connection with Kamala Harris and said, “I was promised a call that I never received.” Ice Cube was recently under fire for working with President Trump’s administration on their “Platinum Plan.”

Do you think saying no to the call was a good idea?

