50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed W/ Donald Trump

50 Cent, who was recently condemned for his endorsement of the president, is now speaking out about Lil Wayne posing with him for a photo op. 50 took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the photo of Trump and Wayne writing, “Oh no (eye emoji) Wayne, (hand to head emoji) I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE”

Following Lil Wayne posting the picture of himself beside the president, the Internet wasn’t kind to the “GOAT” with many fans saying Wayne had sold himself out.

What do you think? Was it a bad move to meet with the president and post a picture with him on social media?

See story here