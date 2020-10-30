CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed W/ Donald Trump

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

50 Cent, who was recently condemned for his endorsement of the president, is now speaking out about Lil Wayne posing with him for a photo op. 50 took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the photo of Trump and Wayne writing, “Oh no (eye emoji) Wayne, (hand to head emoji) I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE”

Following Lil Wayne posting the picture of himself beside the president, the Internet wasn’t kind to the “GOAT” with many fans saying Wayne had sold himself out.

What do you think? Was it a bad move to meet with the president and post a picture with him on social media?

See story here

Twitter Wants To Know ‘Why Did Lil Wayne Look Like The Hamburglar At The CFB Championships?’
25 photos
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn't Have Posed W/ Donald Trump

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 1 hour ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 1 hour ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 16 hours ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 21 hours ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 22 hours ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 2 days ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 3 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 3 days ago
10.28.20
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can’t…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Photos
Close