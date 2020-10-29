CLOSE
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With Dealing With Coronavirus [WATCH]

Willow Smith shared an insight into her childhood.  She explained that she felt that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith was more strict on her growing up versus with Jaden.

Since Kim Kardashian was trolled for having an island birthday party, one of her sisters is speaking out.  The Kardashian shared the details of having COVID-19 and what it was like.

To keep it in the family, Kanye West is making positive headlines for taking a page out of the Akon book.  He’s building a “city of the future” in Haiti.

Hear these stories and more in the Hot Spot!

 

Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With Dealing With Coronavirus [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

