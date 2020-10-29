CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

“You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist”: Black Woman Goes Off On Entire Kansas City Police Board Of Commissioners Meeting

A Kansas City activist is going viral after she completely read the Police Board of Commissioners for filth at their meeting on Monday.

The almost 4-minute read was delivered by Keijah Brooks, a 20-year-old local organizer and founder of “The Chingona Collective,” a queer-inclusive, intersectional organization that advocates for the collective power of Black and indigenous women.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I spent this morning DRAGGING the board of police commissioners for their COMPLICITY in the brutalization and MURDER of black people in Kansas City. They looked soulless and apathetic as the others detailed their frustration and anguish about the gravitas of this situation. So I used my time to drag them,” she wrote in a separate Instagram caption.

Brooks was part of a group of activists who attended the meeting, calling for the resignation of the Police Chief Rick Smith according to WDAF. Activists spoke out regarding the ongoing police brutality against Black citizens and advocated for defunding the police. The meeting was adjourned and the public portion was later closed, only to restart with a private session, shutting out the input of the public.

During her speech Brooks called out the police for using Black children as photo-ops, noting how flippant the tactic is when those same children will be subjugated to police violence at some point in their lives.

“They’re cute now. And then in 10 years they’re ‘Black male suspect in red shirt and khaki shorts.’ eating cookies and drinking milk with children doesn’t absolve any of you of your complicity in their oppression and continual denigration,” she said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life. And you all, every one of you in this room have chose profits over people. And that’s pathetic,” she continued.

She then proceeds to call out people by name, critiquing some of them for their religious beliefs, all the while adhering to the policy which leads to the violation of Black citizens in their own city.

In the end, she leaves them with a sermon, reminding them that Jesus represented the same community they are actively working to kill.

“I’ll leave you soulless, profit-driven, avaricious, greedy, God-forsaken humans including anyone who works in this building, with one bible verse: from the bible. detailing the life of Jesus. Jesus Christ. Who was another unarmed black man murdered by authorities in the book you hell-bound people claim to love so much? What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?”

On social media, Brooks got nothing but snaps and claps.

We thank our good sis Keijah Brooks for doing the work! And Black women still remain undefeated.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

President Trump Leaves His Omaha Supporters Out In The Cold, Literally

Git Up, Git Out: Big Boi Supplies Meals To Atlanta Poll Workers

Damn I’m Stressed: How To Deal With Election Anxiety

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

15 photos Launch gallery

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

Continue reading Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made Fun Of Her Blond BET Awards Wig

[caption id="attachment_3074264" align="aligncenter" width="856"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] It’s one thing to have an opinion about a child (which you should not), but it’s a whole other thing to feel the need to express it on social media where that said child can see it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This is what happened to Marsai Martin, who received some online bullying on Sunday night during the BET Awards when she announced the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist that went to Megan Thee Stallion. https://twitter.com/BET/status/1277401728909021187?s=20 Wearing an ash blonde wig with her signature glasses and adorable smile, the 16-year-old Black-ish star looked like she was having a ball as a presenter, but shortly after her category, she noticed that folks were teasing her looks. https://twitter.com/SoulBounce/status/1277398554659753989?s=20 https://twitter.com/monithegreatest/status/1277398433683431428?s=20 https://twitter.com/itsKindraMone/status/1277398857543036928?s=20 This prompted the pint-sized movie producer to clap back and remind her haters to be kind. “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards,” she wrote on Twitter.  https://twitter.com/marsaimartin/status/1277413550978248704?s=20Often times, people like to get snarky on Twitter and I get it, but regardless of Marsai’s celebrity status, she is still a child; a Black girl at that. Thankfully, she has thick skin, which we see in this video she posted, where at first Marsai appears teary-eyed but really is unbothered by it all. Peep the end and she uses to blow her nose. AN ENTIRE MOOD! https://twitter.com/ThisBeLi/status/1277424173699268610?s=20 Of course, her fans had her back.  Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Marsai’s post and some serious words of encouragement. We love to see it!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist”: Black Woman Goes Off On Entire Kansas City Police Board Of Commissioners Meeting  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 19 hours ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 23 hours ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 1 day ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can’t…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
We Love To See It: Obama Campaigns For…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Peacock In Negotiations To Pick Up ‘New York…
 3 days ago
10.27.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close