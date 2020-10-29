Massachusetts Eyes First Black Woman In History To Become State Supreme Court Chief

In a history-making move, the governor of Massachusetts has nominated Kimberly Budd to be the first Black woman in history to serve as the chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court. “Her resume speaks for itself, but above all it’s her selflessness character and integrity that stuck out to me since the first time I met her,” Governor Charlie Baker said in announcing Budd’s nomination Wednesday. “Great listeners – and Kim Budd is a great listener – give people a sense that their views, their ideas, that they matter.”

Budd, who’s been a Supreme Court justice since 2016, previously served as a judge on the Massachusetts Superior Court and worked as a federal prosecutor. If her nomination is approved by the Governor’s Council, she’ll replace Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died last month.

What makes Budd’s nomination more groundbreaking: the fact that she’s Black, or the fact that she’s a woman?

