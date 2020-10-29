Virginia Becomes 3rd State To Ban No-Knock Warrants

As Breonna Taylor’s death continues to make an impact on the country, Virginia on Wednesday became the third state to ban no-knock warrants. The ban is part of police reform legislation signed by Governor Ralph Northam, who says the bill will also “reduce militarization of police equipment, standardize law enforcement training requirements and strengthen the process to de-certify officers, when needed.”

Virginia joins Florida and Oregon in banning the practice, in which police force their way into residences without announcing their presence so criminals won’t have time to arm themselves.

Why hasn’t Louisiana — the state where Breonna Taylor was killed — banned no-knock warrants? Will banning the practice result in fewer civilian deaths?

