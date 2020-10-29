CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Nas And Meek Mill Condemn Philadelphia Police

Nas and Meek Mill are condemning Philadelphia police after officers killed a mentally ill man who was brandishing a knife. Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old black man who suffered from mental illness, was shot in front of his mother after she pleaded with police not to shoot.

Meek Mill, who is a Philly native, took to social media to voice his opinion writing, “A so-called ‘thug on the streets’ wouldn’t shoot a man with a small knife that many times to protect themselves…. the hood been seeing this our whole lives,” he wrote. “I posted for y’all to see a young man killed in front of his mom and coulda been resolved with a tazer or a shot or 2! Let’s help her ASAP! [sic]”

Nas called the officer’s actions, “disgusting.” Protests have been taking place in Philadelphia since the incident and the National Guard has been called out to keep civil unrest at bay.

According to USA Today, police were called to Wallace’s residence twice on the day he was killed and officers knew of his mental illness, do you think when the officers returned they should’ve had mental health professionals with them? Should the police be called when someone with a mental illness has an episode?

