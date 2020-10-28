CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Is Selling The Home She Shared With Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

With the one year death anniversary on the way, reports say that Vanessa Bryant is selling their $2 million home she once shared with her husband Kobe Bryant.  The debate is whether it is too early to move out of the home.  Gary says that it’s too early and it seems like she’s trying to run away.

When do you think is a good time to move on from a death in your family?

 

Photos
