12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail

A 12-yer-old rapper from Texas has been sentenced to 7 years in jail for a toddler’s murder. The child who goes by the stage names Lil Rodney, Baby Savage, and 30 Shotz is allegedly a member of the Crips and was already wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his probation.

The youngster has spent time in front of a judge before and posted then deleted a picture of himself throwing an F-bomb at his judge. Because of that and countless run-ins with the law, the judge has decided to sent him to jail until he’s 19.

Do you think jail is the right place for this 12-year-old?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: