CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail

Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail

Source: Bettmann / Getty

A 12-yer-old rapper from Texas has been sentenced to 7 years in jail for a toddler’s murder. The child who goes by the stage names Lil Rodney, Baby Savage, and 30 Shotz is allegedly a member of the Crips and was already wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his probation.

The youngster has spent time in front of a judge before and posted then deleted a picture of himself throwing an F-bomb at his judge. Because of that and countless run-ins with the law, the judge has decided to sent him to jail until he’s 19.

Do you think jail is the right place for this 12-year-old?

See story here

12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Martin Luther King Jr. in Jail
12-Year-Old Rapper Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
 2 hours ago
10.28.20
RIP: Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Has…
 13 hours ago
10.28.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Shares How To Deal With…
 21 hours ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 22 hours ago
10.28.20
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can’t…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
We Love To See It: Obama Campaigns For…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Peacock In Negotiations To Pick Up ‘New York…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Say What?: Swizz Beatz Reveals His Newest Venture,…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Puts Marlon Wayans On The Spot
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Snowman & The King: T.I. vs Jeezy To…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close