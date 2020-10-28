PG County Native, Tamara Jade Talks Her 4-Chair Turn Experience On ‘The Voice’ + More

Pretty Girl County Represent!

| 10.28.20
When Angie Ange found out that there was a contestant from PG County on NBC’s hit show ‘The Voice’ who received a chair turn from all 4 judges on this new season, she knew she had to get her on The Morning Hustle!

As we all know, Angie Ange is one of the biggest advocates for the DMV (DC, Maryland & Virginia) and the talent that comes out of this unique area. Being from PG County, Mayland herself, Angie Ange was excited and proud of fellow “pretty girl county” native, Tamara Jade. In this interview, we get to know Tamara Jade and how her experience on ‘The Voice’ is going. Make sure to show your support for this local superstar by tuning in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm EST.

PG County Native, Tamara Jade Talks Her 4-Chair Turn Experience On ‘The Voice’ + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

