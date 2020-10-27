Chris Brown Slams His Haters: If I Can't Earn Ya Respect , I'll Earn Your Fear'

Chris Brown had some words for haters who criticized the R&B singer. Brown took to his Instagram Stories and fired off at the person or people, it’s unclear what made him go hard on the post. “Shut up and just listen to the damn music,” he wrote. “Only people that give a f__k about others’ personal problems have a personal problem…..So please please take it personal if I stunt, s__t, or flex on you! I’m not you and you could never be me. The lie was that we are the same.”

“No the f__k we ain’t! Know that…” Chris added, “If I can’t earn your respect….I’ll earn your fear. Can’t dim my light but can’t brighten yours by focusing on you…Hoped this helped/hurt some feelings!” Brown has continued to stay at the forefront of music with his latest release with Young Thug, “Slim & B.”

Do you think people continue to be too hard on Chris Brown? Share your thoughts?

