Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want To Be Successful’

In today’s example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty telling words while discussing his father-in-law’s so-called Platinum Plan for Black America.

Kushner, apparently trying to appeal to Black people during an interview on Fox News Monday morning, completely disrespected the coveted voting bloc and implied they are “complaining” about society’s ills to the point that he openly doubted whether they even want to be “successful” or not.

“The thing we’ve seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat,” Kushner brazenly began, “is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Kushner never expounded on the “complaining” or the comment on success.

Some could even possibly construe Kushner’s remarks as resorting to a familiar racist — and false — trope about lazy Black people who only moan about their problems instead of working to find solutions when white people throw them a proverbial bone … like … the Platinum Plan?

Watch the unfortunate words trickle put of his tone-deaf mouth below.

WATCH: Jared Kushner implies many Black Americans do not “want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/QolVpNFxPP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 26, 2020

It was a weird flex — as the kids say — considering Donald Trump‘s fledgling campaign for re-election has been working overtime to get more Black men, in particular, to support the president.

Yes, it was a brief snippet, but no, it was not taken out of context since Kushner was discussing the Platinum Plan, a one-page fact sheet about Trump’s obviously obstructed vision of Black America that actually doesn’t even offer a semblance of a strategic roadmap to achieve anything, let alone Black folks.

The “Plan” simply lists multiple “promises” Trump has vowed “to Black America over 4 years.” However, conspicuously missing from them is how exactly he’ll go about executing them.

But the Trump campaign has routinely ben light on details when it comes to any plans that it puts forward. The Platinum Plan, or so it would seem, is just another disingenuous ploy to make Black people believe the president has their best interest at heart. The truth is probably closer to the fact that Trump is trying to take away as much support from Black voters as possible from Joe Biden.

That’s likely why Kushner met with Kanye West in August shortly after Kim Kardashian‘s husband was interviewed by Forbes and criticized Biden. At the time, West didn’t deny that he is working to take votes away from Biden by attempting to get his name on several ballots in states like Colorado.

Considering all of the above, including and especially Kushner’s comments about Black people on Monday, is it really a stretch of the imagination to suggest he also harbors racist feelings toward Black people?

Oh, did we mention there are just eight days until the presidential election?

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye Meets With Trump Adviser Jared Kushner As Black Voters Ignore Him

Trump’s Son-In-Law Gets Sued For ‘Rodent-Infested’ Baltimore Apartments

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want To Be Successful’ was originally published on newsone.com