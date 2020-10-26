CLOSE
Spider Scoop Podcast #18: Basketball is (Almost) Back!


With the start of college basketball less than a month away, Noah and Austin dive into the Spiders’ non-conference schedule as it shores up, talk about Marcus Randolph’s commitment and bring on a very special guest at the end!

Questions, concerns, bad puns and otherwise –> noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Spider Scoop Podcast #18: Basketball is (Almost) Back!  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Close