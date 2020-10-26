CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mike Tyson Just Released An EDM Song Called ‘I’m Mike Tyson’

Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Source: Live Nation / LiveNation.com

Mike Tyson is launching a new career as an EDM artist, releasing a new song titled “I’m Mike Tyson” on Monday. The track – a collaboration with L.A. artist Tiki Lau, features the 54-year-old on lead vocals, with lyrics like “lend me your ears, and I will eat them all”.

An animated video for the song, featuring Tyson boxing a shark, was also released. You might be hearing “I’m Mike Tyson” as the boxer’s entrance music when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28th.

What do you think of “I’m Mike Tyson”?  Why do so many athletes pursue music careers?

See story here

Mike Tyson Just Released An EDM Song Called 'I'm Mike Tyson'

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 4 hours ago
10.26.20
Say What?: Swizz Beatz Reveals His Newest Venture,…
 4 hours ago
10.26.20
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Puts Marlon Wayans On The Spot
 8 hours ago
10.26.20
Snowman & The King: T.I. vs Jeezy To…
 1 day ago
10.26.20
“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Arrested After…
 1 day ago
10.26.20
Busta Rhymes Shows Off Rock-Solid Abs, 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Beyoncé Drops A Preview Of New Ivy Park…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Achieves The Seemingly Impossible Of Keeping…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Barack Obama Slams President Trump During Campaign Speech…
 4 days ago
10.23.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 5 days ago
10.22.20
Old Spice Teams With NFL Stars To Launch…
 5 days ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 5 days ago
10.22.20
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say…
 5 days ago
10.22.20
Photos
Close