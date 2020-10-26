Mike Tyson Just Released An EDM Song Called ‘I’m Mike Tyson’

Mike Tyson is launching a new career as an EDM artist, releasing a new song titled “I’m Mike Tyson” on Monday. The track – a collaboration with L.A. artist Tiki Lau, features the 54-year-old on lead vocals, with lyrics like “lend me your ears, and I will eat them all”.

An animated video for the song, featuring Tyson boxing a shark, was also released. You might be hearing “I’m Mike Tyson” as the boxer’s entrance music when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28th.

What do you think of “I’m Mike Tyson”? Why do so many athletes pursue music careers?

