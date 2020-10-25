CLOSE
Snowman & The King: T.I. vs Jeezy To Start Verzuz Season 2

One of the best manifestations of the unfortunate Coronavirus Pandemic was the Verzuz battles that kept spirits up during quarantine. After a brief hiatus, Season 2 of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s dose of concentrated Hip-Hop competition will have T.I. and Jeezy facing off against each other.

Earlier in the week, Busta Rhymes had called for T.I. for a battle. However, the King passed, and shortly thereafter Jeezy popped up saying he wanted the smoke against the fellow trap rapper, too.

The game seems to have gotten its wish, with Verzuz announcing T.I. and Jeezy are first up in a new season. Per the official Verzuz IG, it goes down November 19 at 5pm via Apple Music, with drinks courtesy of Diddy’s CIROC brand.

Some of the initial first season’s battles included Brandy vs. Monica, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Nelly vs. Ludacris and Bounty Killer vs Beanie Man.

Tip shared the news with the caption “YKWTFGO” and Jeezy did so with “What’s a KING without a Crown.”

Let us know who you got in the comments.

 

Photos
Close