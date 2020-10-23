CLOSE
JAY-Z Announces His First Cannabis Brand, MONOGRAM

Hova got his own strain.

Jay-Z x Monogram

Source: Monogram / MONOGRAM

JAY-Z is back in the pharmaceuticals game—legitimately of course. Today (October 23), the Hip-Hop mogul announced his first cannabis brand called Monogram.

Jay-Z x Monogram

Source: Monogram / MONOGRAM

Since the “So Ghetto” rapper rarely does anything off the cuff, the brand launched with a proper website and all the requisite social media channels at www.monogramcompany.com and @MONOGRAMCOMPANY.

What you’ll see is imagery touting a careful attention detail when cultivating the marijuana goods and settling only for the highest quality. The brand is also already touting a robust e-commerce platform to move its products. Per the site, the “Monogram” flower is grown by experts in small batches, which leads to a more personalized touch. The brand says it’s created a board of cannabis experts who in turn grade and select every flower by hand and have applied a program of precise “humidity control, post-harvest care, trimming and flushing that gauruntees our finished product is the best in can be.”

Well alrighty then.

If you have been paying attention, you may remember that back in July 2019 Jay-Z announced that he was named Chief Brand Strategist of Caliva, a renowned California-based cannabis company, and Monogram is the fruit of that connection.

Learn more about MONOGRAM at https://www.monogramcompany.com/.

 

Hand finished

