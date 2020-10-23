CLOSE
Amber Rose Says Kanye Bullied Her for 10 Years

Source: WENN / WENN

Amber Rose and Kanye West haven’t been a couple for years, but Amber claims that Kanye has been bullying her for years, ten to be in fact. In an interview on the YouTube channel No Jumper, Amber claimed that Kanye has “picked on her for ten years.” For the record, Kanye did brand Rose as a “prostitute” during a presidential campaign rally. He also claimed that he had to “take 30 showers” after dating her back in 2015.

Amber also went on to say that Yeezy is the only one of her exes that still has beef with her after their breakup.

Did you like Amber and Kanye as a couple? Do you get along with your exes?

