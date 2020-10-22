CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”

The Bey Hive is going crazy after Beyonce’ dropped a look at her second Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

“Drip 2” as she called it, is filled with more tracksuits, cropped sweaters, bodysuits, and more. The new athleisure line color scheme range from neon to pastel colors opposite of the last drop.    

Yahoo News reports that the Drip 2 Collection will be more inclusive with “a new standard for inclusive and genderless sizing, and offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X for the apparel collection in many styles.”

The collection is set to be available on the Adidas website on October 29 and in select stores on October 30 with pieces ranging from $25 to $200.

See the sneak peek of the drip below.

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

View this post on Instagram

DRIP 2 October 30 #ThisIsMyPark

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

