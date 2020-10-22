CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Man If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]

It’s only right for Special K to help out the women now since he helped the men find good women.  He’s telling you exactly where to go if you’re looking for a great man.

If you’re looking for a handyman, someone with a big deck, and money, then we got you covered.

Listen to the rest of the clip to hear more places in depth where there are guaranteed, good men.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

When it comes to being in a relationship, everyone has their own rules, own goals, own likes and dislikes. But when it comes to celebrity couples, we treat their relationships as if we’re apart of it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). When gossip when something goes wrong and gloat when the pair seems to get their ish together. And if folks don’t seem like a good match, ya’ll have no problems letting them know in the comments. But just remember, all couples aren’t made the same.  Being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender is really what true love is all about. Take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Man If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 18 hours ago
10.22.20
Old Spice Teams With NFL Stars To Launch…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah Is Getting Her ‘Hustle’ On
 1 day ago
10.21.20
F. Gary Gray Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Fast & Furious 11 To Be The Final…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 2 days ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 2 days ago
10.21.20
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close