CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor Death Says It ‘Wasn’t A Race Thing’

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

One of the police officers involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment says Taylor’s shooting death was “not a race thing.” Speaking out for the first time, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly tells ABC News officers identified themselves and knocked on Taylor’s door six times before finally forcing their way inside. “We expected that Breonna was going to be there by herself,” Mattingly says. “That’s why we gave her so much time.” In fact, Mattingly says if he and his fellow cops had forced their way in sooner, her boyfriend wouldn’t have had time to arm himself — and Taylor would still be alive.

Mattingly, who was struck by a bullet upon entering the apartment, immediately retreated and wasn’t present for Taylor’s death, he says. Nevertheless, he says he’s certain the shooting had nothing to do with Taylor’s ethnicity. “It’s not a race thing like people want to try to make it out to be; it’s not,” he says. “This is a point where we were doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we returned fire. This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.”

Do you believe Mattingly’s account? What should officers have done differently?

See story here

Kentucky AG Has Time To Speak At RNC But Not To Charge Breonna Taylor’s Killers
12 photos
Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor Death Says It 'Wasn't A Race Thing'

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah Is Getting Her ‘Hustle’ On
 23 hours ago
10.21.20
F. Gary Gray Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Fast & Furious 11 To Be The Final…
 23 hours ago
10.21.20
President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview,…
 23 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Dozens Of Black Playwrights Blast Lilly-White Theater Industry
 5 days ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 6 days ago
10.19.20
Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A…
 6 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close