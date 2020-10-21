CLOSE
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH]

It’s been a while and your favorite Grandma is back with a load of church announcements! There is a lot of catching up to so listen to all the announcements. Just a heads up, Thanksgiving at the church is canceled due to coronavirus.

We are also mourning a church member who we lost due to a bunch of things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.  

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

