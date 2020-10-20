CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To ‘Seek Justice For Breonna Taylor’ After Grand Juror Speaks Out

Crump reacted to a grand juror suggesting Daniel Cameron lied while presenting the case.

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor‘s killing after a grand juror suggested that the Kentucky attorney general’s office lied while presenting the case centered on a controversial Louisville police shooting back in March.

The civil rights attorney represents Taylor’s family and has already secured them a record settlement for her killing. But thus far, justice has been elusive. With the unidentified grand juror’s revealing statement abut what exactly was — and wasn’t — presented to the grand jury, Crump said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “failed” to do his job.

“We urge the appointment of a new independent prosecutor to do the work AG Cameron failed to do and seek justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said at the end of a statement that drew attention to Cameron’s shortcomings.

Anonymous Juror #1 released a brief statement Tuesday confirming critics’ suspicion that Cameron failed to present the option of any criminal charges other than wanton endangerment for gunshots that did not kill Taylor, who died in a hail of police bullets in her own home after cops botched serving a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant in March. In fact, Anonymous Juror #1 said, grand jurors even asked if there were any other charges they should consider and were told no.

But after watching Cameron’s infamous press conference during which he defended the indictment of just one of the three cops involved and all but blamed Taylor’s boyfriend for her killing, Anonymous Juror #1 felt compelled out of a civic “duty” to speak out.

“The grand jury was not presented any charges other that the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Brett Hankison. The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws,” Anonymous Juror #1 said in part before continuing later. “Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

Anonymous Juror #1 ended his or her statement by saying, “I can help the truth be told,” suggesting that Cameron and his office lied about what they presented to the grand jury as well as the public after the grand jury proceedings concluded.

Read the full statement below.

Crump cited “Cameron’s dereliction of duties” and called for a new, independent prosecutor to properly and fully investigate the case.

“We now know what we suspected: Attorney General Daniel Cameron took the decision out of the grand jury’s hands. They didn’t allow the grand jury to do what the law says they have the right to do. This failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Daniel Cameron,” Crump said in part of a brief statement emailed to NewsOne Tuesday. “It is a despicable miscarriage of justice that is disrespectful to the life of Breonna Taylor that AG Cameron white washed what his office presented to the grand jury.”

Cameron, seemingly realizing that his jig may be up, has hired an armed security detail amid personal threats.

SEE ALSO:

‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks Silence, Suggests Daniel ‘Sellout’ Cameron Lied

Daniel ‘Sellout’ Cameron Hires Armed Bodyguards To Protect His Own Life As Threats Pour In

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

9 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

Continue reading All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

UPDATED: 11:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 12 -- To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's Black Republican attorney general seems determined to protect police from having any accountability for the shooting of Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed in her own home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant at her home in March. Most recently, Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's recent "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots that travelled into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The Attorney General later confessed that he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. Cameron's response on "Fox and Friends" speaks volumes as he voiced visible frustration with the public's perception of him. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently prove he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To ‘Seek Justice For Breonna Taylor’ After Grand Juror Speaks Out  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah Is Getting Her ‘Hustle’ On
 5 hours ago
10.21.20
F. Gary Gray Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Fast & Furious 11 To Be The Final…
 5 hours ago
10.21.20
President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview,…
 6 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 17 hours ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 17 hours ago
10.21.20
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 1 day ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Dozens Of Black Playwrights Blast Lilly-White Theater Industry
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 5 days ago
10.19.20
Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A…
 5 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close