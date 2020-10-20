Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of Destructive Commentary

UPDATED: 5:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 20, 2020 —

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Monday that his lung cancer is terminal. He made the announcement about his “death sentence” on his eponymous radio show more than 10 months after he first went public with his late-stage illness.

Back in February, Limbaugh, 69, said he intended to seek treatment for the cancer. On Monday, he said that treatment had not been as effective as he had hoped.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” Limbaugh said in part. “It’s not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction.”

He later added: “It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over. Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

There was a mixed response to the news across social media as people on Twitter seemed torn when it came to Limbaugh’s legacy that includes and has often been emphasized by racist comments. Limbaugh, a supporter of President Donald Trump, has been a lightning rod for controversy over his career that spans nearly five decades. In that time Limbaugh repeatedly attacked Black and brown people, like when he helped champion the so-called birtherism conspiracy theory that incorrectly challenged former President Barack Obama‘s nationality.

Because of the news on Monday, NewsOne has updated this list that was created back in 2010 when Obama was in the middle of his first term in the White House. Keep reading to find a running file of Rush Limbaugh’s most racist quotes.

Limbaugh Says Steinbrenner Was A “Cracker Who Made African-Americans Millionaires”

Limbaugh: Obama & Oprah Are Only Successful Because They’re Black

AUDIO: Limbaugh Calls Gov. Paterson A “Massa”

Limbaugh Calls Obama “Uppity”

Limbaugh Says Kennedy “Had Negroes Serve Him Booze”

Limbaugh: Black Frame Of Mind Is Terrible, Tiger’s Women Not Helping

Rush Limbaugh Goes Off On Mexicans [VIDEO]

1. “Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?”

Source

2. “Right. So you go into Darfur and you go into South Africa, you get rid of the white government there. You put sanctions on them. You stand behind Nelson Mandela — who was bankrolled by communists for a time, had the support of certain communist leaders. You go to Ethiopia. You do the same thing.”

Source

3. “Look, let me put it to you this way: the NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons. There, I said it.”

Source

4. “The NAACP should have riot rehearsal. They should get a liquor store and practice robberies.”

Source

5. “They’re 12 percent of the population. Who the hell cares?”

Source

6. [To an African American female caller]: “Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.”

Source

7. “I think the media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well. They’re interested in black coaches and black quarterbacks doing well. I think there’s a little hope invested in McNabb and he got a lot of credit for the performance of his team that he really didn’t deserve.”

Source

8. Limbaugh’s many attacks on Obama.

Limbaugh has called Obama a ‘halfrican American’ has said that Obama was not Black but Arab because Kenya is an Arab region, even though Arabs are less than one percent of Kenya. Since mainstream America has become more accepting of African-Americans, Limbaugh has decided to play against its new racial fears, Arabs and Muslims. Despite the fact Obama graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law school, Limbaugh has called him an ‘affirmative action candidate.’ Limbaugh even has repeatedly played a song on his radio show ‘Barack the Magic Negro’ using an antiquated Jim Crow era term for Black a man who many Americans are supporting for president. Way to go Rush.

So Rush Limbaugh has managed to make racist attacks on four of the most admired and respected people of African descent in the past one hundred years, in Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Colin Powell and Barack Obama. He has claimed that Joe the Plumber, who isn’t even a plumber is more important in this election than Colin Powell, a decorated military veteran who has served honorably in three administrations. How can the Republican party stand by this man and let their candidates appear on his show? Rush Limbaugh’s comments are so racist, they’re funny, in a Borat, Archie Bunker kind of way. What is not funny is the millions of dittoheads who listen to him, who take in and re-spout all the racist rhetoric that he spits. Limbaugh’s statements are echoed in the racist, angry Palin/McCain supporters who shout ‘kill him,’ ‘terrorist,’ ‘communist,’ ‘traitor,’ ‘socialist’ and ‘off with his head.’

9. “We need segregated buses… This is Obama’s America.”

Source

10. “Obama’s entire economic program is reparations.”

Source

So everything Obama is doing is a big plot to give money to Black people. Any evidence? Stop the racist fear-mongering.

THE TWO CONTESTED QUOTES

These two quotes were both sourced to a book by Jack Huberman called “101 People Who Are Really Screwing America,” published by Nation Books in 2006. The author of this book, in turn, claims that he procured these quotes from a source which he has refused to reveal “on advice of counsel.”

Rush Limbaugh has vigorously denied that he said these things.

In sum, NewsOne can no longer vouch for the accuracy of these quotes. Nor can we trust Limbaugh, who never denied saying the other eight racist quotes on our original list, and whose own track record of duplicity gives us pause. We keep them in our post for their news value as a controversial, and perhaps dubious attribution. Segregated, of course. Which should make some people very happy.

1. “I mean, let’s face it, we didn’t have slavery in this country for over 100 years because it was a bad thing. Quite the opposite: slavery built the South. I’m not saying we should bring it back; I’m just saying it had its merits. For one thing, the streets were safer after dark.”

Source

2. “You know who deserves a posthumous Medal of Honor? James Earl Ray [the confessed assassin of Martin Luther King]. We miss you, James. Godspeed.”

Source

BONUS QUOTES

“Obama is “more African in his roots than he is American” and is “behaving like an African colonial despot”

Source

How exactly does and African colonial despot behave? Trying to degrade our President by attacking his African roots?

“Obama is an angry Black guy”

Source

Was John McCain an angry white guy? Was George Bush a dumb white man? Is your hero, Dick Cheney, an evil white demon? Why are you playing off the angry Black guy stereotype to disrespect our President?

ANTI-LATINO QUOTES

“Let the unskilled jobs that take absolutely no knowledge whatsoever to do — let stupid and unskilled Mexicans do that work.” Source

“You’re a foreigner. You shut your mouth or you get out.”

Source

“A Chavez is a Chavez. We’ve Always Had Problems with Them”

Source

