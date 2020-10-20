CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Woman If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]

Special K breaks down where and where not to go if you’re looking for a good woman over 40. So if you’re looking to date but not interested in making more babies here’s what you should know.  First off you have to stay out of the club.  In the club, there are only young girls and women who are fertile.  The places you should go to are little league games, Ross, and Rainbow to name a few.

Listen to the rest of the clip to hear more places in depth where there are guaranteed, fine women.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

Continue reading 10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

[caption id="attachment_3167174" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jun Sato ,Paras Griffin, David Livingston / Getty[/caption] In the big chop heard around the world, Tiffany Haddish decided to part ways with her hair. Social Media thought she was going crazy, but the truth is, sometimes women need a change. Sometimes, we don’t want to constantly manipulate our hair. Sometime we’re just tired! Black hair requires a lot of TLC. Tiffany expressed how tired she was of constantly doing her hair. “Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f—king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCWrtIQI9ad/?igshid=mgzblfvmpbk   I feel you, Sis! https://www.instagram.com/p/CCbV1_7AsNs/?igshid=17qrwvm3wa3n5   Tiffany’s final result looks amazing. She is in good company when it comes to the women who have  taken the clippers to their head for a little hair liberation.  Whether they’ve cut their hair for a movie role, or they wanted to experience themselves in a different way, these gorgeous celebrities made a baldie look like the best accessory. Check out this gallery of women who look great with buzz cuts.

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Woman If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 10 hours ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 22 hours ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 1 day ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing…
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Dozens Of Black Playwrights Blast Lilly-White Theater Industry
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Nike Sues Warren Lotas For Customizing Their Classic…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Ice Cube Clarifies Why He Met With President…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Birthday Bash Weekend Kickoff Hosted by Trey Songz
Trey Songz Wants No Parts of Verzuz
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Gives Thanks For 2020 Billboard Music…
 4 days ago
10.16.20
Photos
Close