Fetty Wap Remembers His Younger Brother After Fatal Shooting

 Fetty Wap shared on his Instagram that he has lost his younger brother Twyshon Depew on October 15.

The New York ABC affiliate reported the 26-year-old was shot and killed in their hometown of Patterson, New Jersey.  He passed away from his injuries the same night.

The rapper posted a photo of the two together captioning “I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro.”

While the investigation is active and ongoing, we’re sending prayers to Fetty Wap.

