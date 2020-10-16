Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages In Revealing Instagram Post

Yesterday was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and it was quite the day of reflection for many who’ve suffered the lost of an infant whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS or other newborn complications. On this day of remembrance, many women took to social media to share their heartbreaking stories as way to heal while providing support for other mothers who’ve also suffered from the same circumstances. Among those women was model Jessica White who took to Instagram to share that she has experienced multiple miscarriages.
The 36-year-old beauty posted a message directed towards women who can relate to having lost their children, born and unborn. The post read:
Today is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. For years, women felt like they needed to hide their sorrow and grieve in silence. We are finally sharing our stories and sharing our love. This helps mothers know that they are not alone and allows us to speak about our child who we love, who is part of us, who is part of our family. If you have experienced this loss, I hope you do not feel alone today.
She went on to continue her statement in her caption and wrote that she was “honoring all the incredibly brave women who like myself have suffered from multiple miscarriages. I honor you and see you and overstand your pain. May our babies who have passed on protect our next creation of life. God bless you. Love~ Jessica White.”
