Foot Locker Launches ‘Behind Her Label’ To Celebrate Fashion Designers In Streetwear

In the spirit of empowering female designers, the popular athletic retailer Foot Locker is using a new platform to bring awareness to those often overlooked in the industry. That platform? Behind Her Label, a national initiative launched by Foot Locker that’s designed to elevate and provide resources to the next generation of female designers. Through product development and inspirational storytelling, Foot Locker’s main objective with Behind Her Label is to bridge the gender gap in streetwear design and give talented female designers a jump start in their fashion careers.

“We are excited to shine light on three extremely talent designers to launch this program, creating exclusive products that will ultimately drive sales for each designer to grow and reinvest into her respective brand,”said Alexis Stoll-Scigliano, Director of Marketing, Foot Locker Women in an official press release.

For their inaugural year, Foot Locker and Behind Her Label have chosen three emerging female designers to create an exclusive streetwear collection while simultaneously highlighting their creative journeys. Those designers, Shana Sadegghi-Ray, Amanda Litzinger and Olivia Anthony, worked with Foot Locker to create exclusive capsule collections that were influenced by their love of basketball and streetwear culture.

In support of this launch, Foot Locker and Behind Her Label will showcase each designer’s creative journey, the inspiration behind their designs and what it means for them to partner with the brand on such a groundbreaking initiative.

Meet the three designers chosen for Behind Her Label!

Shana Sadegghi-Ray: Brooklyn-based, multidisciplinary artist who draws inspiration from fandom culture, dollar stores and her love of basketball. With a background in fine art, her current graphic design work features a range of sculptural to digital elements. She draws inspiration from fandom culture, dollar stores and her love of basketball.

Amanda Litzinger: is a Brooklyn-based streetwear designer who strives to emphasize the importance of low-impact production and sustainability in fashion. She first launched on Etsy in 2012 after leaving New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. Her line, Stickybaby, is a vintage and made to order model clothing line, which emphasizes the importance of low impact production and sustainability in fashion today.

Olivia Anthony is a New York City-based designer who creates art through her collections and empowers women and dreamers to make a statement by just “LIVIN.” Her line, LIVSTREETWEAR, uses bright colors and unique textures to make bold statements and stand out amongst her peers. Since fully launching in 2017, Olivia’s line has gained notoriety in the streetwear fashion realm, making her one of the most sought after streetwear designers of our generation.

The Behind Her Label collections will be available for purchase in mid-November through each designer’s websites and sale will go directly to the designer in support of launching their fashion careers. For more information, please visit www.footlocker.com/behindherlabel.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Shows Off Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok

June Ambrose Announces Dope A** Collaboration With Puma

Foot Locker Launches ‘Behind Her Label’ To Celebrate Fashion Designers In Streetwear was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: