CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation

A jig, allegedly, also continues.

Nipsey Hussle

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

While the Rap world continues to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle his affairs have yet to be amicable resolved. A legal battle is about ensue over the rights of one of his signature sayings.

As spotted on Vibe the late rapper’s family has filed a lawsuit against a brand that bears the same of Nip’s former gang. Back in 2019 these individuals took people by surprise when they filed a trademark for the slogan “The Marathon Continues”. Naturally the move didn’t sit well with a lot of his fans and inner circle. According to Billboard his brother Samuel Asghedom has moved forward with legal action.

The report states that “Blacc Sam” served The Crips LLC and a woman named Tia Hollis, who is cited as a majority owner of the limited liability company, with an infringement claim. Clocking in at 20 pages the document in question alleges the organization is using the motto without legal authorization since Hussle trademarked it as the basis of his Marathon Clothing Company back in 2011. They claimed they were tapping into the phrase so they can use it on educational manuals to promote “community organization” and “gang prevention”. But to hear the estate’s lawyer tell it the move was a money grab.

“We also wanted to dispel the misconception that there is some form of dispute that Crips, LLC or Tia Hollis are in any way connected with any of the many Crips gangs throughout Los Angeles,” said attorney James A. Bryant II in a statement to Billboard. “Tia Hollis, has also formed the company Bloods, LLC. So for absolute clarity, despite the name of the Company, Crips, LLC, who has sought to improperly register mark “The Marathon Continues”, which was filed literally a few weeks after Nipsey’s death, and allegedly first used in commerce on April 1, 2019, a day after Nipsey’s murder, they are not affiliated with any organized Crips gang, and this should not be viewed as an attempt by the Crips gang to make an underhanded move against Nipsey or his memory following his death.”

After his untimely death the catchphrase went on to become synonymous with Nip’s legacy and a mantra for anyone trying to better their situation. The Crips LLC or Tia Hollis have yet to respond to the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The One World: Together At Home Concert
John Legend Delivers Emotional Tribute To Wife Chrissy…
 3 hours ago
10.15.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation
 18 hours ago
10.15.20
15 items
Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not…
 18 hours ago
10.15.20
Fake “Blacks For Trump” Accounts Using Digital Black…
 23 hours ago
10.15.20
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Moving To Amazon
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Killer Mike’s Black-Owned Bank Garners More Than 10,000…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In…
 3 days ago
10.13.20
We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street…
 3 days ago
10.13.20
Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Black People Can Go…
 5 days ago
10.12.20
Reebok Bringing Back The OG “Kamikaze II”
 5 days ago
10.12.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due…
 6 days ago
10.12.20
Photos
Close