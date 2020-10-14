Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Another 48 Hours

U.S. Judge John A. Gibney Jr. ordered Virginia’s voter registration period be extended until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th as a result of a hearing Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond. The order was given one day after a construction crew accidentally cut a Verizon cable outside the Virginia Information Technologies Agency in Chester, Va., shutting down the state’s online voter registration system.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: