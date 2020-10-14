CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Another 48 Hours

UVA Campus, Martese Johnson

Source: (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) / Getty

U.S. Judge John A. Gibney Jr. ordered Virginia’s voter registration period be extended until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th as a result of a hearing Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond. The order was given one day after a construction crew accidentally cut a Verizon cable outside the Virginia Information Technologies Agency in Chester, Va., shutting down the state’s online voter registration system.

See story here

Judge Extends Virginia Voter Registration Another 48 Hours

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Moving To Amazon
 3 hours ago
10.14.20
Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron…
 14 hours ago
10.14.20
Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
Killer Mike’s Black-Owned Bank Garners More Than 10,000…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On…
 2 days ago
10.12.20
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Black People Can Go…
 4 days ago
10.12.20
Reebok Bringing Back The OG “Kamikaze II”
 4 days ago
10.12.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due…
 5 days ago
10.12.20
Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into…
 5 days ago
10.12.20
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange To Join The Cast…
 5 days ago
10.12.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 7 days ago
10.08.20
Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement…
 7 days ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close