CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

October is domestic violence awareness month and Licensed Master Social Worker at P-A-D-V (Partnership Against Domestic Violence) Katha Blackwell discussed the different types of domestic violence and how to help someone who may be struggling.

Blackwell also shared many misconceptions about people who are in domestic violence relationships and how to help.  If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the safe hotline at 1-800-722-SAFE.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

10 photos Launch gallery

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

Continue reading Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

Hold Ya Head: 10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By

We’re remembering the life of ‘Beloved’ author Toni Morrison who died at the age of 88 Tuesday. Check out some of her legendary quotes below that are sure to inspire you to hold your head high.

Here’s What You Should Know About Domestic Violence Awareness Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Report: Virginia Voter Registration Temporarily Shut Down Due…
 10 hours ago
10.13.20
Killer Mike’s Black-Owned Bank Garners More Than 10,000…
 22 hours ago
10.13.20
Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street…
 1 day ago
10.13.20
Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On…
 1 day ago
10.12.20
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Black People Can Go…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Reebok Bringing Back The OG “Kamikaze II”
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due…
 4 days ago
10.12.20
Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into…
 4 days ago
10.12.20
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange To Join The Cast…
 4 days ago
10.12.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 6 days ago
10.08.20
Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement…
 6 days ago
10.08.20
Kelly Rowland Debuts Glowing Baby Bump on ‘Women’s…
 6 days ago
10.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic Unveil Latest Virgil…
 6 days ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close