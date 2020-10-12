CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Miami Renames Street To Remember Trayvon Martin

Miami is remembering the life of Trayvon Martin by renaming a street near the high school he attended before he was murdered in 2012.

The Miami Herald reports that the Miami-Dade commissioners “approved adding Martin’s name to the part of Northeast 16th Avenue that leads to Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High, where Martin was in 11th grade.”

The road will be called “Trayvon Martin Avenue,” and is expected to go into effect this week.

Martin’s death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement after being racially profiled by George Zimmerman.  The tragedy influenced his mother Sybrina Fulton to go into politics and also created national outrage after Zimmerman was acquitted after claiming self-defense.

Today would have been Trayvon Martin‘s 24th birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

