The Black Ballot And Health Care: What’s At Stake Before And After The Election

An impressive lineup of public health professionals broke down what's at stake when it comes to health care and the election.

NewsOne’s The Black Ballot panel discussion returned Wednesday with a lineup of public health professionals to break down what’s at stake when it comes to health care and the upcoming election.

Joining moderator Bruce C.T. Wright, managing editor of NewsOne.com, were Cornell P. Wright, MPA, the Executive Director of the North Carolina Office of minority health and health disparities; Dr. Tiffany Manuel, an activist who as CEO of The Case Made is a leader in public will building around equitable system change; and Kistein Monkhouse, MPA, an advocate and founder of Patient Orator, an organization that works to empower underserved patients with communication tools and health care resources

The three panelists addressed everything from the perilous consequences for Black people if Obamacare is repealed to Black maternal health to a coronavirus vaccine and much, much more.

Watch the full discussion below.

 

