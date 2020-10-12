CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Team Roc Pays Fines for Those Arrested In Wisconsin

Jay Z

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Jay Z and his Team Roc have stepped up to the plate to pay the fines for those arrested at Alvin Cole protests in Wisconsin. Jay’s foundation announced that 24 protestors, including the mother of Cole, fines will be paid. Protests in Wisconsin started on October 8th after it came out that the police officer who shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole back in February would not face criminal charges for the shooting.

This isn’t the first time Jay and Team Roc have lent a hand to people in the fight for reform. Last year, he helped an Arizona family that was threatened by police.

Did you ever think that Jay-Z would be so involved in social issues while he was a rapper?

See story here

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game
20 photos
Team Roc Pays Fines for Those Arrested In Wisconsin

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Black People Can Go…
 2 days ago
10.12.20
Reebok Bringing Back The OG “Kamikaze II”
 2 days ago
10.12.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls For Abolishment of Police Due…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange To Join The Cast…
 3 days ago
10.12.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 5 days ago
10.08.20
Will Smith Shares Origins Of His Classic Entanglement…
 5 days ago
10.08.20
Kelly Rowland Debuts Glowing Baby Bump on ‘Women’s…
 5 days ago
10.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Master & Dynamic Unveil Latest Virgil…
 5 days ago
10.08.20
Scathing Report Reveals Jeff Sessions & Rod Rosenstein’s…
 5 days ago
10.08.20
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 6 days ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 6 days ago
10.07.20
‘Cops’ Resumes Filming Months After Network Canceled Show…
 6 days ago
10.07.20
Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In…
 6 days ago
10.07.20
Photos
Close