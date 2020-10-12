Team Roc Pays Fines for Those Arrested In Wisconsin

Jay Z and his Team Roc have stepped up to the plate to pay the fines for those arrested at Alvin Cole protests in Wisconsin. Jay’s foundation announced that 24 protestors, including the mother of Cole, fines will be paid. Protests in Wisconsin started on October 8th after it came out that the police officer who shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole back in February would not face criminal charges for the shooting.

This isn’t the first time Jay and Team Roc have lent a hand to people in the fight for reform. Last year, he helped an Arizona family that was threatened by police.

Did you ever think that Jay-Z would be so involved in social issues while he was a rapper?

See story here