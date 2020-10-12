CLOSE
K. Michelle Posts Concerning Tweets

K. Michelle took to Twitter to vent about things she has been dealing with in her life. She tweeted, I really just wanna be left alone. She wrote that she tries to be peaceful but the Universe won’t let her be. She said she is over it. Yeah I’m strong but I’m tired. I just don’t wanna be here no more.

K.Michelle is being blackmailed. I got a girl in my DMs blackmailing me for money telling me my husband is cheating on me. He’s mad at me for talking to her. My grandma just had a stroke. I got people trying to stop my career. I have people making fun of my surgery and health. I have a random dude I never slept with lying on me. How much can one person really take?

If someone contacted you and claimed to have information regarding your significant other cheating on you, would you talk to them or trust our significant other?

