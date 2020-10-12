Scientists Say Coronavirus Can Survive For 28 Days On Smartphone Screens

Researchers in Australia say the novel coronavirus can survive for nearly a month on some surfaces – including smartphones. The virus remained infectious for up to 28 days on smooth surfaces like glass, stainless steel, or plastic – which includes smartphone screens and credit cards. By comparison, the Influenza A virus survives only 17 days.

Scientists say it reinforces the importance of hadwashing and disinfecting to stop the spread of COVID-19. How often do you clean your smartphone? Has the pandemic permanently changed your approach to handwashing?

