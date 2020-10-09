Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange To Join The Cast of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is set to begin filming in New York City this week, news about the cast continues to leak out and just a few days after word spread that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role of Electro, The Hollywood Reporter got the scoop that Dr. Strange is the latest Marvel character to join the ever expanding cast of the highly anticipated film.

According to the report Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme is set to take on the role of Spidey’s mentor (R.I.P. Tony Starks) in the untitled third installment into the MCU’s version of Spider-Man. This latest unforeseen development has led many to speculate that this will lead to a live-action version of Into The Spider-Verse. Marvel really knows how to give fans what they didn’t know they wanted, don’t they?

Originally it seemed like Marvel was going to go the Sinister Six route by adding Electro to a Spider-Man universe that already had The Vulture, Mysterio, and Scorpion, but now the addition of Dr. Strange throws what everyone thought they knew out the window. Though people thought that rumors of Tobey Maguire reprising his OG Spider-Man role in Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness was malarkey, it’s beginning to look like an inevitability given all the Spidey news that’s been going on in the past week alone.

The only rumor left to address is who’s going to be the film’s main villain? Word had everyone from Kraven The Hunter carrying out his “Last Hunt” on Spidey to Norman Osborne finally making his MCU debut. For now that it seems like Marvel is keeping all that under wraps… for now.

Are you excited about Dr. Strange joining Spider-Man on his next adventure? Let us know in the comments.

