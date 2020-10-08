CLOSE
Pence and Harris Battle It Out In VP Debate

In the one – and only – vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the pair clashed over everything from climate change to COVID-19. Referring to the ongoing pandemic, Harris came out swinging, “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

Before the debate, President Trump released a video proclaiming his own coronavirus infection was a “blessing from God” while continuing to downplay the disease. Pence, who is head of the White House coronavirus task force, spoke about the great job they’ve done dealing with the pandemic and also accused Harris of “politicizing” hoped-for vaccines.

