black thought , Talib Kweli And More Call Out Trump In ’45 Lies’ Project

Just in time for election season, a new project called “45 Lies” is a national campaign aimed at using Hip-Hop to denounce the plethora of lies that have come from the president’s mouth during his time in office. Created and directed by poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, “45 Lies” brings rappers, Black Thought, Talib Kweli, and Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs together to “fight back against the destabilization of our democratic institutions,” Joseph tells the Los Angeles Times.

Per the “45 Lies” website, the project is made up of 45 poets and playwrights from across the country that each takes 45 seconds to “directly challenge one of [the president’s] blatant and dangerous falsehoods.”

What is the most outrageous lie have you heard from the White House?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: