Front Page News: Hurricane Delta Coming Towards Florida & Texas [VIDEO]

Happy Tuesday! There’s a lot going on in today’s front page news.  Donald Trump is returning to the White House only days after making it public that he and his wife, Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

He even made a debut while taking off the mask on video.

In important news, Texas and Florida are on alert for Hurricane Delta making its way up the gulf.

As of now, one fatality has been confirmed due to Hurricane Laura. According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a 14-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her home. See some of the early damage Laura has caused the Texas/Louisiana region. The storm has already killed nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and caused massive flooding in the Dominican Republic, killing three people.

Front Page News: Hurricane Delta Coming Towards Florida & Texas [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

