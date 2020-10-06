Happy Tuesday! There’s a lot going on in today’s front page news. Donald Trump is returning to the White House only days after making it public that he and his wife, Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

He even made a debut while taking off the mask on video.

In important news, Texas and Florida are on alert for Hurricane Delta making its way up the gulf.

Front Page News: Hurricane Delta Coming Towards Florida & Texas [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com