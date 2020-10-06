CLOSE
Two RPD Officers Charged In 18 Count Indictment

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced that 18 sealed indictments have been presented to the Grand jury on two RPD officers related to actions during weeks of unrest in Richmond over the late Spring and Summer months.

The two officers identified are Mark Janowski, a detective who has been with the department since 2014 and Christohper Brown, a detective who has been with the department since 2015. Both officers have been charged with assault and battery, according to McEachin. 

