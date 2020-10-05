CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years, Issa Rae To Host

He's the comedian, she's the rapper.

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Things have started out great for Saturday Night Live. This past weekend’s episode, hosted by Chris Rock and with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, was the most-watched season premiere in for years.

According to Deadline, SNL‘s season premiere drew and 7.765 million total viewers which besides earned it a spot as the second-most-watched episode in three years, just behind Eddie Murphy’s return on Dec. 21, 2019.

Not too shabby.

Interestingly, Murphy’s episode was also a comedian/rapper combo with Lizzo as the musical guest. Clearly, it works.

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage” has been receiving rave reviews as she used her time on stage to advocate for Black women while dragging Kentuck Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor.

Another episode worth noting on your calendar is on October 17, when Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure fame, and much more, will hold down hosting duties while Justin Bieber will be the musical guest.

The episode also featured Jim Carrey’s debut portrayal of Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

 

Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years, Issa Rae To Host  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Chris Rock Hosts ‘SNL’ Alec Baldwin and Jim…
 3 hours ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 3 hours ago
10.05.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Who Acted In Spike Lee…
 3 hours ago
10.05.20
Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Stage 3…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Damn Cam: NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Netflix Shares Images From Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film,…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Watch Jhené Aiko Give A ‘Tiny Desk Concert’…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 5 days ago
10.01.20
Photos
Close