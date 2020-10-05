CLOSE
New York To Close Schools And Businesses Due To Covid Spikes

On Sunday, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, announced schools and nonessential businesses in nine New York City zip codes will close temporarily. The closure is due to fear in spikes in coronavirus cases. Brooklyn and Queens have been above 3% positivity level for seven consecutive days or more.

The closures will begin on October 7th and are the first major reversal in the city’s reopening plan. Should schools close completely or should high schools close and let the younger one’s go back to school but spread them out by using high schools to shrink class sizes?

