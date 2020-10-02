Recording Reveals Black Man Was Killed By Louisiana Trooper; Not In A Crash

In a recording made public on Thursday, a Louisiana State trooper can be heard saying he beat and strangled a Black suspect before “he just went limp” and died. The audio, which was captured by Trooper Chris Hollingsworth’s body cam microphone, appears to be related to the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene. Although troopers have claimed Greene died when he crashed his car during a police chase, the recording tells a different story. “I beat the ever-living f*** out of him,” Hollingsworth says in the 27-second recording. “Choked him and everything else trying to get him under control. He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”

Hollingsworth has since died in an unrelated car accident, according to Louisiana State Police.

Being that Hollingsworth’s superiors must have checked his body cam after Greene’s death, does this mean the truth was intentionally covered up? What needs to be done to ensure this never happens again?

See story here

