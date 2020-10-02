CLOSE
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning to announce he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interestingly enough, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has repeatedly said that the virus will disappear. Thirty-four times on record if you’re keeping count. *Insert plot twist here*

There is no formal announcement as to what Trump’s quarantine process will look like or if it will affect the upcoming debate schedule but Melania stated all upcoming engagements are now postponed.

Story developing.

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

