Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre Speaks Out Regarding Estranged Wife’s Alimony Claim

"It's absurd."- Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is finally speaking out about his estranged wife’s alimony claim filed with the courts.

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre is calling the petitioned request by his soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young, for $2 million a month in spousal support “absurd”, noting that the requested amount is unnecessary when is already currently footing the bill for her current lifestyle and their divorce; adding that, according to the legal documents, her lawyers have already made more money off the 2-month old divorce than most Los Angeles residents make in a year.

In addition to footing the bill for the divorce proceedings, Dr. Dre and his legal team also note that Ms. Young is also staying in a Malibu mansion owned by the legendary producer, in addition to his security team bringing Nicole meals prepared by his private chef 3 to 5 times a week.

Dre claims that the value of his mansion that he is graciously hosting his estranged wife in, is valued at more than $20 million. Dr. Dre also says all of Nicole’s daily expenses are already covered by him, noting their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card, and those bills range from $150,000 a month to $350,000 per month.

As previously reported, Nicole Young is requesting $2 million as the breakdown of expenses goes as follows:

– Laundry and cleaning: $10,000 a month

– Clothes: $135,000 a month

– Education (tuition and living expenses): $60,000 a month

– Entertainment: $900,000 a month

– Charitable contributions: $125,000 a month

– Mortgage: $100,000 a month

– Telephone, cell phone, e-mail: $20,000 a month

Dr. Dre claims that the current $5 million sought by Nicole attorneys for “legal fees” were “unauthorized charges for [Nicole’s] attorney’s fees,” adding that all other expenses have been paid.

“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dr. Dre said.

Dr. Dre also asserts that he has offered to pay her lawyers an additional $350,000 through the end of the year, before learning that Mrs. Young took nearly $400,000 out of his record company’s business account, but he noted that he is still willing to pay the additional fees.

