CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First Responders From Taking Pictures

RIP, Kobe...

Tributes to Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

With the way that 2020 fell off a cliff in just a matter of months it feels like the tragic death of Kobe Bryant happened years ago. But we’re now reminded of the early days of this horrible year as California’s governor has just signed in a new law which was inspired by Kobe’s death.

According to TMZ, Governor Gavin Newsom has just introduced the “Kobe Bryant Law” which forbids first responders from taking unauthorized pictures of a dead person at the scene of an accident. A situation that first became a problem when an officer at the scene used a picture of Kobe’s dead body to try to pick up a woman at a bar a few weeks after the accident.

In total 8 of the local deputies have been accused of taking and sharing pictures of the tragic incident as there are no rules against such actions, but beginning on January 1st 2021, things are going to change.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill which will make it a misdemeanor for a first responder to take or share pics from an accident or crime scene for any purpose outside official law enforcement or genuine public interest.
Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has already filed a lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office over the alleged accident photo scandal. She’s suing for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.We’re sure that first responders and authorities will continue to take pictures of victims depending on the celebrity of said person, but this is a step in the right direction as such incidents are a private matter as far as families are concerned.

California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First Responders From Taking Pictures  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Debuts On…
 6 hours ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 17 hours ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 17 hours ago
10.01.20
We Here For This?: Facebook Unveils Cross-Platform Messaging…
 21 hours ago
10.01.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 23 hours ago
10.01.20
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
LeBron James Signs Four-Year Film Deal With Comcast’s…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
NBA Youngboy Arrested On Drug Charges, Cops Thank…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
For The Culture: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rona Has The Last Laugh, Forces Dave Chappelle…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close